Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: 'Landing on Moon is expected on August 23 at 5:47 pm,' says ISRO chief

Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: The Chandrayaan-3 mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 2.35 PM IST on Friday, July 14.

'Fat boy' LVM3-M4 rocket is carrying Chandrayaan-3 as part of the country's ambitious moon mission. Chandrayaan-3 mission consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander module and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.

"The countdown is progressing at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. Propellant filling in the L110 stage is completed. Propellant filling in the C25 stage is commencing," ISRO tweeted on Friday, ahead of the launch.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission follows Chandrayaan-2, where scientists aim to demonstrate various capabilities including reaching the orbit of the moon, making a soft-landing on the lunar surface using a lander, and a rover coming out of the lander to study the surface of the moon.

Around 16 minutes after lift-off, propulsion module is expected to get separated from the rocket and would orbit the earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from earth moving towards the lunar orbit, as per scientists.

The propulsion module along with the lander, after gaining speed would proceed for an over a month long journey towards reaching the orbit of the moon until it goes 100 km above the lunar surface.

After reaching the desired position, the lander module would begin its descent for a soft landing on the south pole region of the moon and this action is expected to take place on August 23 or 24, scientists at ISRO said, as per PTI. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft would be the first to land at the lunar south pole.

