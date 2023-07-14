scorecardresearch
Business Today
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: 'Landing on Moon is expected on August 23 at 5:47 pm,' says ISRO chief

Business Today Desk | Updated Jul 14, 2023, 4:24 PM IST

Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: The Chandrayaan-3 mission follows Chandrayaan-2, where scientists aim to demonstrate various capabilities including reaching the orbit of the moon, making a soft-landing on the lunar surface using a lander, and a rover coming out of the lander to study the surface of the moon.

If everything goes normal then landing on the moon is expected on August 23 at around 5.47pm IST, says ISRO chief S Somanath If everything goes normal then landing on the moon is expected on August 23 at around 5.47pm IST, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: The Chandrayaan-3 mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 2.35 PM IST on Friday, July 14.

 

'Fat boy' LVM3-M4 rocket is carrying Chandrayaan-3 as part of the country's ambitious moon mission. Chandrayaan-3 mission consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander module and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.

 

Also Watch: Chandrayaan 3 launch successful: ISRO shoots off India’s third Moon mission; Watch LVM3-M4 rocket, Chandrayaan launch video, images, PM Modi's message

 

"The countdown is progressing at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. Propellant filling in the L110 stage is completed. Propellant filling in the C25 stage is commencing," ISRO tweeted on Friday, ahead of the launch.

 

The Chandrayaan-3 mission follows Chandrayaan-2, where scientists aim to demonstrate various capabilities including reaching the orbit of the moon, making a soft-landing on the lunar surface using a lander, and a rover coming out of the lander to study the surface of the moon.

 

Around 16 minutes after lift-off, propulsion module is expected to get separated from the rocket and would orbit the earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from earth moving towards the lunar orbit, as per scientists.

 

The propulsion module along with the lander, after gaining speed would proceed for an over a month long journey towards reaching the orbit of the moon until it goes 100 km above the lunar surface.

 

After reaching the desired position, the lander module would begin its descent for a soft landing on the south pole region of the moon and this action is expected to take place on August 23 or 24, scientists at ISRO said, as per PTI. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft would be the first to land at the lunar south pole.

 

Also Watch: India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3 launch today: From launch to landing, here's all you need to know about India's Moon mission

See all the latest updates here:

14 Jul 2023, 4:24:13 PM IST

The entire lives up to the mantra of Aamtmanirbhar Bharat: Minister

14 Jul 2023, 3:49:31 PM IST

ISRO’s payloads carry the dreams, pride and belief of 1.4 billion Indians: Sachin Tendulkar

 

14 Jul 2023, 3:47:26 PM IST

India's third moon mission launched: Amit Shah congratulates ISRO scientists

 

14 Jul 2023, 3:39:55 PM IST

Chandrayaan-3 mission launched successfully: President Droupadi Murmu congratulates ISRO team

President Droupadi Murmu took to Twitter to congratulate the ISRO team and everyone behind Chandrayaan-3 mission. "It demonstrates the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology," she said. 

 

14 Jul 2023, 3:21:35 PM IST

Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey: PM Modi

"Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!," said PM Modi after the successful launch of India's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3. 

 

14 Jul 2023, 3:15:05 PM IST

Chandrayaan-3 moon mission launched: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge thanks ISRO, says 'our collective happiness is over t

 

14 Jul 2023, 3:10:45 PM IST

'Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon': ISRO

 

14 Jul 2023, 3:00:35 PM IST

Chandrayaan-3 launch: Celebrations at ISRO following the successful launch of Chandrayaan

 

14 Jul 2023, 2:44:34 PM IST

Chandrayaan-3 takes off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

 

14 Jul 2023, 2:31:18 PM IST

Watch: Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State Science & Technology at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota

 

14 Jul 2023, 2:27:21 PM IST

Indians await Chandrayaan-3 launch: All eyes glued to skies

Film star Ajay Devgn in a tweet said, "Today, all eyes will be glued to the TV & the skies as our nation stands on the verge of another historic feat."  
 

 

14 Jul 2023, 2:20:03 PM IST

Anticipation builds as ISRO counts down to launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission

 

14 Jul 2023, 2:01:32 PM IST

Watch: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a 22 ft long sand art of Chandrayaan-3

 

14 Jul 2023, 1:57:59 PM IST

How long will Chandrayaan-3 mission last on the Moon?

The Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover have been engineered to function for a single lunar daylight period, which roughly translates to about 14 Earth days, as per ISRO

14 Jul 2023, 1:50:58 PM IST

ISRO Chandrayaan-3 launch: ‘Country takes a brilliant step forward’, says DK Shivakumar

 

14 Jul 2023, 1:46:02 PM IST

India's Moon Mission Chandrayaan-3: Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu sends out best wishes to ISRO scientists

 

14 Jul 2023, 1:40:27 PM IST

Chandrayaan-3: What is ISRO's 'failure-based design' and how it can lead to successful landing?

ISRO Chairman S Somanath said instead of a success-based design in Chandrayaan-2, the space agency opted for a failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3, focused on what all can fail and how to protect it and ensure a successful landing.

Read more about ISRO's 'failure-based design' here: Chandrayaan 3: What is ISRO's 'failure-based design' and how it can lead to successful landing

14 Jul 2023, 1:36:55 PM IST

'Big day for our Nation', says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

 

14 Jul 2023, 1:33:14 PM IST

'Chandrayaan-3 mission should succeed in all respects...', says ex-ISRO Chairman Madhavan Nair

Veteran space scientist G Madhavan Nair said on Thursday the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon should succeed in all respects so that India can cross a major milestone in space exploration, and described the planned soft landing on the lunar surface as a very difficult and complex maneuver.

Speaking to PTI, the former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, said the mission is an important milestone for ISRO, and noted that the national space agency had made a number of simulations and strengthened the systems to resolve the problem faced during Chandrayaan-2 lander's soft- landing, which was unsuccessful, nearly four years ago.

14 Jul 2023, 1:28:21 PM IST

Chandrayaan-3 launch: Key differences between Chandrayaan-3 and Chandrayaan-2

Even as the mission architecture remains the same, there are certain differences between the two missions. The biggest difference between the two missions is in what's being taken onboard the GSLV-MkIII rocket. While Chandrayaan-2 comprised of Vikram lander, Pragyan rover, and an orbiter, Chandrayaan-3 will launch with just a lander and a rover.

 

Read more: India's Moon Mission: How Chandrayaan-3 is better than Chandrayaan-2; key differences explained

