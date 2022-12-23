Covid update: Centre tells states to focus on 'Test-Track-Treat & Vaccination' method

The Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) Mansukh Mandaviya presided over a high-level virtual meeting on Friday to review the country's public health preparedness for Covid-19 in the wake of rising cases in China and other countries.

“Centre and states need to work in tandem and in a collaborative spirit as was done during the previous surges for Covid-19 prevention and management,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the status and preparedness of the public health response to COVID-19, emphasising the need for increased surveillance, with a focus on genome sequencing and testing.

The tried-and-true Covid management strategy, according to Mandaviya, is still "Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate & Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour," regardless of the new Covid variants. According to him, this would make it easier to implement suitable public health measures.

Dr. Manohar Agnani, AS (Health Ministry), Shri Lav Agarwal, AS (Health Ministry), Shri Mandeep Bhandari, JS (Health Ministry), Dr. Atul Goel, DGHS, and senior officials of the ministry were present in the meeting.

The Union Health Minister urged states and UTs to increase vaccination rates among all eligible people, particularly among the elderly and vulnerable population. He issued a warning against the spread of false information by ensuring the prompt dissemination of factually accurate information.

He emphasised the significance of public awareness campaigns regarding adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour in light of the upcoming holiday season. Mandaviya asked the state health ministers to personally check on the infrastructure's readiness and make sure there is a sufficient supply of essential medications.

Covid cases have increased dramatically in China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the US. According to data from the health ministry, the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which has also been found in four Indian states, is to blame for the increase.