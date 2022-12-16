Cyrus Mistry car crash: Anahita Pandole did not wear seat belt properly, say police

Dr Anahita Pandole was not properly fastened to her seatbelt while driving the vehicle that former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry and two other passengers were riding in, the police said in a statement. On September 4, a Mercedes-Benz struck the Surya River Bridge's railing in Palghar, Maharashtra, killing 54-year-old Mistry and his friend Jehangir Pandole.

Dr. Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius, who were also in the car, were hurt badly. They were all travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

"Dr Anahita, who was driving her Mercedes-Benz car, had not worn the seat belt properly as the pelvic belt was not fastened," Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said in a statement on Friday.

"She had only worn the back shoulder harness and had not adjusted the lap belt," he explained.

According to him, these conclusions are included in the police charge sheet that will be presented to the court.

The gynecologist is currently receiving medical care in a hospital in Mumbai. She will probably be released within the next couple of days, according to the police.

According to a police official, Dr. Anahita Pandole has a history of breaking traffic laws and has received numerous challans for speeding since 2020.

"There were at least seven instances where Dr Anahita was found behind the wheel and over-speeding, which was captured on speed cameras," Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

He added that the e-challans against her will now be included in the charge sheet and that these incidents occurred between 2020 and the day of the accident in September 2022.

"Those challans were issued for over-speeding involving the same car that was involved in the Palghar accident," he said.

According to the official, Anahita Pandole was the registered owner of the vehicle, which was registered in the name of JM Financials.

The Palghar Police will present the case's charge-sheet to the local court by the end of this week, according to Patil.

Anahita was charged in November under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The offence was reported under IPC sections 304(A) (causing death by rash and negligent act), 279 (rash driving on a public road), and 337 (causing death by an act endangering life and personal safety of others) in addition to the Motor Vehicles Act at the Kasa police station in the district.