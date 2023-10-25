scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
In Focus
Delhi court sends Newsclick's founder and HR head to nine-day judicial custody

Feedback

Delhi court sends Newsclick's founder and HR head to nine-day judicial custody

Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty were produced before the Patiala House court at the end of their judicial remand period

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Delhi court sends Newsclick's founder and HR head to nine-day judicial custody Delhi court sends Newsclick's founder and HR head to nine-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent news portal Newsclick's founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty to nine-day judicial custody. 

The Special Cell of Delhi Police today moved an application seeking nine-day custodial remand of both accused.

They were produced before the Patiala House court at the end of their judicial remand period.

They were arrested in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

According to the FIR, a large amount of funds to the news portal came from China to ''disrupt the sovereignty of India'' and cause disaffection against the country.

It also alleged Purkayastha conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Raids were conducted at 88 locations in Delhi and seven in other states on October 3 on the suspects named in the FIR and those that surfaced in the analysis of data, police said.

Around 300 electronic gadgets were also seized from the offices of NewsClick and residences of the journalists who were examined. Following the raids, 46 individuals, including nine female journalists, were questioned by the Special Cell in Delhi and NCR.

With inputs from PTI

Published on: Oct 25, 2023, 1:39 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement