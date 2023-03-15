Delhi govt extends old excise policy for six months; check list of dry days here 

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has extended the old excise policy for six months and has asked officials concerned to prepare a new excise policy. As per the old excise policy, there will be five days during these six months on Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Buddha Purnima, Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha, news agency ANI reported.

Here’s the list of dry days in Delhi under the old excise policy

Mahavir Jayanti-- April 4, 2023



Good Friday-- April 7, 2023



Buddha Purnima-- May 5, 2023



Eid-al-Fitr-- April 21, 2023 or April 22, 2023



Eid-al-Adha-- June 29, 2023 to June 30, 2023



The Delhi government had done away with its Excise Policy 2021-22 and withdrew it on August 31, 2022. The excise policy came under the radar after the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The L-G also suspended 11 excise department officials.

There were allegations of the Delhi government favouring certain dealers while granting liquor licenses in lieu of bribes. Given the gravity of these allegations, the L-G recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, after which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the Enforcement Directorate, kickbacks from a liquor cartel were allegedly routed to a former AAP functionary Vijay Nair, who is currently in custody. The ED has arrested 12 people so far in the case including former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in February this year in connection with the alleged corruption and favouritism in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

