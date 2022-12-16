Delhi Police arrests teacher who threw Class 5 student from first floor

Geeta Rani Deshwal, the school teacher who was accused of hitting and pushing a Class 5 student out of the first-floor window of a classrom, has been arrested by Delhi Police on Friday. The injured child is presently under treatment in Safdarjung Hospital, said Delhi Police.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended the teacher with immediate effect.

“In the unfortunate incident of throwing-off of girl student by her teacher from first floor of the Nigam Prathmik Balika Vidyalaya, Model Basti, Karol Bagh zone, it is informed that the student was immediately moved and admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital. All necessary tests including CT Scan has been done. All the test/scan reports are normal and the child is safe & stable and responding well,” the MCD said.

The Delhi civic body stated that it will bear all expenditure on the treatment of the child.

The student was allegedly hit with scissors and flung from the first floor of the building of a municipal school by her teacher.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code is being registered on the statement of the eyewitness.