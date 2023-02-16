'Don't delete data...': BBC tells staff to co-operate; I-T 'survey' stretches to 50 hours

As the Income Tax department's 'survey' at the BBC office in Delhi continued for the third straight day on Thursday, the broadcaster told its employees at Delhi and Mumbai offices to not delete any data from their electronic devices.

British Broadcasting Corporation, in its internal communication, on Wednesday had asked its employees at India offices, which are being surveyed by the I-T Department, to not delete any data from their electronic devices.

In this very internal communication, accessed by India Today, the broadcaster had asked its employees to co-operate with the I-T Department probe.

"The Income Tax Department is conducting a survey of the BBC's tax status and affairs in India. We understand officers from the department may wish to speak to members of staff about the BBC in India. If you are asked to meet with the officers you should answer their questions honestly and directly," stated the communication.

Even as the 'survey' extended for over 50 hours, authorities told PTI that the exercise would continue for some more time, saying the "exact time frame to call the operation closed rests entirely on the teams on the ground".

The survey is being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies, officials have said.

"Questions about the BBC's structure, activities, organisation, and operations in India are within the remit of the investigation and should be answered. Questions about your personal tax affairs are outside the remit of the investigation, unless they relate to payment of your salary or expenses by the BBC or if you are summoned under Section 131(1). If you are asked questions about matters outside these areas you can ask for these to be provided by way of a formal written request, which will be under Section 131(1A).

"The officers may record what you say in so far as what you say is related to the income tax survey. They may describe this as being "under oath" - this simply means you should tell the truth. The officers have no powers of arrest. You should be provided with breaks and refreshments. If you need to take any, medication, or have to leave to fulfil caring responsibilities or for health reasons, you should make a request to the Investigating team and the inspectors should allow you to leave. It goes without saying that you should not delete or conceal any information on any of your devices," stated the internal communication.

The survey teams are seeking answers on financial transactions, the company structure and other details about the news company, and are copying data from electronic gadgets as part of their task of collecting the evidence, tax officials had said.

On Tuesday, the ruling BJP had accused the BBC of ''venomous reporting'' while the Opposition had questioned the timing of the action that came weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary ''India: The Modi Question'' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

While there has been no official statement from the Income Tax department on the action, the BBC has said it was cooperating with the authorities.