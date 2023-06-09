Fire breaks out in Durg-Puri Express in Odisha; no casualties reported

Days after the horrific triple train accident in Odisha, a minor fire erupted in an air-conditioned coach of Durg-Puri Express in Odisha's Nuapada district, leaving passengers scared.

The East Coast Railway authorities confirmed that the incident did not cause any injuries or casualties.

"The brake pads caught fire due to friction and incomplete release of brakes. The fire was confined to the brake pads. There was no damage," the East Coast Railway said in a statement.

The smoke was detected in the B3 coach of the train as it reached the Khariar Road station on Thursday night. The railway authorities rectified the problem in less than an hour and the train departed the station at 11 pm, it said.

The incident created panic among passengers, and most of them rushed out of the train.

The incident comes days after the country witnessed one of the worst train tragedies at the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district, which claimed 288 lives and left more than 1,100 people injured.

The crash involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

As many as 82 bodies of victims of the Balasore train crash are still unidentified. Odisha government on Thursday held discussions with the officials from West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand seeking help in early identification and disposal of the human remains preserved.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange told news agency PTI, "We are also coordinating with other state government officials to verify the claimants and speed up the identification process."

