Here's where Ukraine stands against Russia in terms of military strength

Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles for the third straight day on Saturday after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced 'military operation' in the country.

However, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the country's capital Kyiv remained in Ukrainian hands.

As hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fled westwards towards the European Union, the Russian forces were reported to be facing stiff resistance in the country's capital.

At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed and 1,115 people wounded so far in Russia's invasion, Interfax quoted Ukraine's Health Ministry as saying.

"We have withstood and are successfully repelling enemy attacks. The fighting goes on," Zelenskiy said in a video message posted on his social media. "We have the courage to defend our homeland, to defend Europe."

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had captured Melitopol, a city of 150,000 in southeastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said that more than 1,000 Russian soldiers had been killed. Russia did not release casualty figures.

As the war rages on, let's take a look at where the two countries stand against each other in terms of military strength.

As per Global Firepower 2022, Russia has 8,50,000 active personnel in armed forces as against Ukraine's 2,00,000. Russia's paramilitary size is five times that of Ukraine's. Ukraine has 50,000 paramilitary personnel as against 2,50,000 of Russia.

Russia also outnumbers Ukraine on other parameters. Ukraine has 2,596 tanks and 12,303 armoured vehicles as compared with 12,420 tanks and 30,122 armoured vehicles of Russia.

When it comes to airpower, Russia's fighter aircraft are over 10 times higher than that of Ukraine. It has 772 fighter aircraft against Ukraine's 69, while Ukraine has 34 attack helicopters as compared with Russia's 544.

The total aircraft strength of Russia is at 4,173, while that for Ukraine is 318.

It is clear from these numbers that Russia outnumbers Ukraine in every aspect. This is the reason why journalist and political scientist Fareed Zakaria called the invasion of Ukraine by Russia an unequal fight and a David vs Goliath contest.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Zakaria said Russia has a very strong army and the odds are stacked against Ukraine. "President Vladimir Putin rebuilt the Russian army from the collapse of the USSR, they operate very well," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

