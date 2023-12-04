IAF Pilatus trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana, both pilots dead

Two pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were killed on Monday, December 4, after their Pilatus trainer aircraft crashed during training at the Air Force Academy in Telangana’s Dundigal. The aircraft had one cadet and an instructor onboard, the officials said in a statement.

The IAF aircraft had taken off from the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Hyderabad for a routine training sortie when the accident occurred. "One Pilatus PC 7 Mk Il trainer aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad. It is with deep regret that (the) IAF confirms that both the pilots on board have sustained fatal injuries," the IAF said in a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared his condolences after this unfortunate incident. Singh wrote on X, "Anguished by this accident near Hyderabad. It is deeply saddening that two pilots have lost their lives. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families.”

There have been no reports of any civilian being harmed in the accident or any property damage. To determine the cause of this unfortunate incident, a court of Inquiry has been ordered in the matter.