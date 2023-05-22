IMD issues heatwave warning for Delhi-NCR as temperature crosses 46 degrees Celsius

On Sunday, parts of Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of more than 45 degrees Celsius, with Najafgarh recording the highest at 46.3 degrees Celsius, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As heatwave conditions continue in parts of northwest India, IMD has issued a heatwave warning for parts of Delhi-NCR for Monday.

According to the Met Office, the observatories at Narela and Pitampura recorded 45 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar and Ridge reported 44 degrees Celsius, and Palam recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius. The observatory at Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, news agency PTI reported.

Similarly, dry scorching weather and heatwave conditions prevail in several parts of Rajasthan. The maximum temperature in various parts of Rajasthan has been around 45 degrees Celsius. However, in the next few days weather department has predicted showers in some parts of Rajasthan.

Delhi's Najafgarh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.2°C today while Narela and Pitampura recorded 45.3°C and 45.8°C respectively. Ayanagar recorded 44.4°C and Palam recorded 44.2°C: IMD pic.twitter.com/ui4s5R6rwt — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

The heatwave conditions are likely to subside over parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, IMD said.

In a press release, IMD said, “Maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-3°C over Northwest India during next 3 days and fall by 3-5°C thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperature very likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days.”

It also stated that parts of the Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands were likely to witness rainfall over the next three days. Along with states including Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Lightning and scattered showers were expected in the Himalayan region and Uttarakhand. Over remote regions of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, heavy rain was forecast.

Parts of South India are also likely to witness scattered rainfall, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe over the next 5 days.

Watch: 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Launched in India; Check Price, Features and more