India summons Canada's High Commissioner over protests by Khalistani supporters against Indian missions 

Days after protests by separatist elements in the US and UK, India on Saturday summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay over Khalistani actions against Indian missions, further seeking an explanation over the breach in security.



The government sought an explanation for a security breach in Canada and the presence of extremist elements in the presence of the police force.

Expressing concerns over actions by pro-Khalistan elements against the diplomatic consulates in Canada recently, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that under the Vienna Convention, Canada is obliged to take actions against those who are involved in such acts.

The ministry is hopeful that the Canadian government would take all necessary precautions to safeguard the security of its diplomats and diplomatic buildings.

Earlier in December 2020, the Canadian High Commissioner was summoned after Canada PM Justin Trudeau made remarks over farmers' protest in India.

On March 19, an event that was supposed to be attended by the Indian envoy to Canada in British Columbia province was called off because of security issues following a violent protest by Khalistan supporters.

Sameer Kaushal, an Indian origin journalist, was beaten up by pro-Khalistani supporters who staged a violent protest against India's high commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar recently accused the UK government of not meeting security requirements after pro-Khalistani demonstrators vandalised the Indian High Commission in London and tore down a Tricolour on the premises.

Pro-Khalistan supporters did violent protests outside the Indian High Commission in London, waving flags and carrying posters of separatist leader Amritpal Singh, the chief of 'Waris Punjab De' - a radical outfit active in Punjab. The posters, which included Singh's image, read, FreeAmritpalSingh, WeWantJustice, and WeStandWithAmritpalSingh.

