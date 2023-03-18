India Today Conclave 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: 'India moving forward despite massive challenges,' says PM Modi

India Today Conclave 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the India Today Conclave 2023 and talked about his government's achievements in the past nine years. He talked about some of his flagship schemes like Swachh Bharat, under which crores of toilets were built, and the PM Awas Yojna. "India is moving forward despite challenges, and the world today belives that it is India's moment," Prime Minister Modi said.
The day started with his cabinet colleague, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s address on wars, markets, and diplomatic ties. And India’s new voice in the world. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will focus on the importance of separation of powers in a democracy. The conclave will feature speeches, panel discussions, and fireside chats wherein speakers will share their thoughts, insights, and ideas on burning issues.
Also Read: S Jaishankar takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi; says 'for him China is harmony, and India is discord'
On Day 1 of the Conclave on Friday, Union Home minister Amit Shah shared his views on India’s growth story and the outcome of 2024 polls. Union minister Smriti Irani spoke about a rising India. Actor Ram Charan shook a leg on 'Naatu Naatu' and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar spoke about a new format for ODI.
Check latest updates about India Today Conclave 2023 here on BusinessToday.In:
India Today Conclave 2023: PM Modi says India has shown the world - "democracy can deliver". He states the country has formed many institutions like International Solar Alliance (ISA), GST, and NCLT. "We have provided vaccines to the world because of the strength of these institutions...And this is why some are attacking Indian institutions."
India Today Conclave 2023: PM Modi says his government has given a 'human touch to governance'. He says his government has given priority to the border village. "Now central minister visits the Northeast every month. They don't go to state capitals, they go to interiors."
India Today Conclave: PM Modi says India is leading in giving rights to poor people. He says earlier, women did not have houses in their names. But now the government is giving joint ownership to women.
India Today Conclave 2023: PM Modi says earlier, scams were the only news but now those involved in corruption are being punished.
PM Modi at India Today Conclave: The people in Indian were always wanted to get out of poverty. Even today, they are working hard to get out of poverty. All the previous governments worked to achieve that. We gave toilets to crores of people, we also gave houses to over 3 crore poor people.
India Today Conclave: PM Modi says now there is competition among countries to return stolen artefacts to India.
India Today Conclave 2023: Prime Minister Modi says India is moving forward despite challenges. He lists India's achievements in the first 75 days of 2023. The Prime Minister says India is now the second largest phone manufacturer. "World has faith in India and we are witnessing a history in the making."
India Today Conclave 2023 LIVE: Prime Minister Modi says the world agrees it is India's moment. And it is coming at a time when the world is facing a war and other disruptions.
India Today Conclave 2023 LIVE: Prime Minister Modi is very farsighted, says India Today Editor-in-Chief Aroon Purie. He shares two examples, the use of the JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhar, and Mobile) trinity to remove pilferage and the development of Northeast.
India Today Conclave 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the venue, The Taj Palace. He will deliver his keynote address shortly.
India Today Conclave 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his keynote address shortly. This is coming up just a year before the next general assembly election. The theme of the annual conclave is 'The India Moment'. During his address, Prime Minister Modi is expected to share his vision for India and the world.
"Wars will not last forever, interest rates will not rise forever, but India's growth story is here to stay," said Divya Gokulnath at India Today Conclave 2023.
David Sinclair, Geneticist, Harvard Medical School, while speaking at the India Today Conclave, recommended eating less often and exercising often to stay fit and healthy. "I gave up desserts when I was in my 40s. Sugar is something known to be toxic. There are substitutes," he shared.
"We can skip meals, exercise, eat food that's plucked from the ground, take enough rest," said David Sinclair on the body's defences against ageing. "I have learned to skip meals over time. My goal is not to eat a large meal. I eat a happy meal on the weekend," he added.
"Ageing is much easier to slow and reverse than we thought. What we have discovered is that we want to put our bodies in a state of adversity. That turns on the body's defences against ageing," David Sinclair, Geneticist, Harvard Medical School, said at the India Today Conclave 2023.
Geneticist David Sinclair will speak on jaw-drop science of age and disease reversal on the second day of the India Today Conclave 2023.
"There is a similarity of hustle. I am from an army background," said actor Cwaayal Singh as he spoke about the similarity between himself and his character in the Netflix series Class.
"Kids who are online have a completely different online persona. It is bound to have consequences -- good or bad," actor Moses Koul said.
Copyright©2023 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today