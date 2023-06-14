Manipur conflict: 9 killed, 10 injured in fresh flare-up; police says gun battle lasted for a long time

At least nine people were killed and 10 others wounded in a violent gunfight that erupted in India's Northeastern state of Manipur late on Tuesday night. The Northeastern state has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3.

"The gun battle started around 10 pm on Tuesday and continued for a long time. We have reports of at least nine deaths and 10 injured so far," Police Superintendent K Shivakanta Singh told reporters in the state capital of Imphal.

The incident comes a day after nine people got injured in a gunfight in Khamenlok area in Imphal East district in strife-torn Manipur as the exchange of fire between militants and village volunteers continued till late on Monday night.

The injured were admitted to local hospitals, where the condition of one injured person was stated to be critical while others were out of danger, according to a PTI report.

At least 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago. Army and para-military personnel were deployed to restore peace in the state.

Curfew remains in force in 11 of the 16 districts of Manipur, while internet services are suspended in the entire Northeastern state.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

