Manipur violence: 3 killed in Bishnupur after fresh clashes

At least three people died in fresh violence in Manipur's Bishnupur district late night on Friday. The deceased were reportedly from the Meitei community in the Kwakta area.

Amid the fresh incidents of violence, many houses of the Kuki community were also burnt down.

The three were gunned down while they were sleeping and later slashed with swords, police said on Saturday morning, adding that the assailants came from Churachandpur, news agency PTI reported.

"The three used to stay in a relief camp but had returned to their residences at Kwakta on Friday after the situation had improved," police said.

The police further stated that soon after the incident, a mob gathered in the town and wanted to head towards Churachandpur but was stopped by security personnel.

Subsequently, heavy firing took place between state forces and militants near Kwakta, in which three persons including one policeman were injured. "The policeman sustained splinter injuries on his face. All the three have been brought to Raj Medicity in Imphal for treatment. They are out of danger," police said.

This comes right after 17 people were injured in clashes that erupted between armed forces and the Meitei community protesters in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Thursday.

It may be noted that since the last few days, the opposition alliance INDIA has been demanding a full-fledged discussion on the Manipur issue including a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament.

Manipur violence

Ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

Also Read: Manipur crisis: INDIA MPs write scathing letter to President Murmu, express concern over people 'living in a state of permanent fear and insecurity'