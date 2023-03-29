MPW 2022 LIVE updates: Gender is not the only qualifier for women who succeed, says Minister Smriti Irani

Business Today will be hosting its 19th edition of 'The Most Powerful Women in Business' awards, which is being held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Union Minister of Women & Child Development and Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, will be the chief guest at the event. The annual event, honouring women achievers in India, will also see prominent women leaders, start-up founders, professionals, and visionaries sharing insights on some of the most pertinent issues to strengthen women’s role and participation in the economic sphere.

From the likes of women entrepreneurs like Vineeta Singh of CEO at SUGAR Cosmetics to Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth and industry women leaders like Zia Mody of AZB & Partners to Dr Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson of Piramal Group, the annual event will see these business leaders share their views on pressing issues in their sectors.

Tarun Khanna, Jorge Paulo Lemann Professor, Harvard Business School, talked about a range of issues starting from the funding winter to bridging the gender gap at work.

Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India and SAARC, said, "Skill up because you have to be good at what you do to be taken seriously, speak up boldly because there will be lots of naysayers who come your way, and get up when you get knocked off because there will be those times as well."

Work and life go hand-in-hand, says direct-to-consumer brand Mamaearth’s co-founders Ghazal and Varun Alagh in their session, 'Team Work and Success'.

There will be a lot of opportunities around AI tools, says Roshni Nadar Malhotra in her session, The Entrepreneurial Itch. Building value.

Gender gap in the workplace is one of the hottest topics of discussion in the 21st century, especially in a country like India. “The main thing is education,” says eminent lawyer Zia Mody, who’s the Founder and Managing Partner of AZB & Partners. “If we need to change our leaky pipeline, it goes beyond Tier 1 cities, and we have to take active steps as a society coupled with Government initiatives, NGOs, and other things.”