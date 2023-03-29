MPW 2022 LIVE updates: Gender is not the only qualifier for women who succeed, says Minister Smriti Irani

Business Today will be hosting its 19th edition of 'The Most Powerful Women in Business' awards, which is being held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Union Minister of Women & Child Development and Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, will be the chief guest at the event. The annual event, honouring women achievers in India, will also see prominent women leaders, start-up founders, professionals, and visionaries sharing insights on some of the most pertinent issues to strengthen women’s role and participation in the economic sphere.
From the likes of women entrepreneurs like Vineeta Singh of CEO at SUGAR Cosmetics to Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth and industry women leaders like Zia Mody of AZB & Partners to Dr Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson of Piramal Group, the annual event will see these business leaders share their views on pressing issues in their sectors.
Tarun Khanna, Jorge Paulo Lemann Professor, Harvard Business School, talked about a range of issues starting from the funding winter to bridging the gender gap at work.
Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India and SAARC, said, "Skill up because you have to be good at what you do to be taken seriously, speak up boldly because there will be lots of naysayers who come your way, and get up when you get knocked off because there will be those times as well."
Work and life go hand-in-hand, says direct-to-consumer brand Mamaearth’s co-founders Ghazal and Varun Alagh in their session, 'Team Work and Success'.
There will be a lot of opportunities around AI tools, says Roshni Nadar Malhotra in her session, The Entrepreneurial Itch. Building value.
Gender gap in the workplace is one of the hottest topics of discussion in the 21st century, especially in a country like India. “The main thing is education,” says eminent lawyer Zia Mody, who’s the Founder and Managing Partner of AZB & Partners. “If we need to change our leaky pipeline, it goes beyond Tier 1 cities, and we have to take active steps as a society coupled with Government initiatives, NGOs, and other things.”
Union Minister of Women & Child Development and Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani gives away 'The Most Powerful Women in Business' awards
Union Minister Smriti Irani also spoke about women taking charge of finances, the importance of financial literacy and how it should begin early among teen girls
There is a difference between creating and controlling wealth, says Smriti Irani. She cites even a large number of women in top positions conform to certain norms.
Gender is not the only qualifier for every woman who succeeds. A woman is truly powerful when she takes decisions for herself," says Union Minister Smriti Irani
I wasn't sent to Amethi as I was a woman candidate, I was sent as I was the best candidate to give that family a run for their money, says Union Minister of Women & Child Development and Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani
Woman Power. Bringing in India’s Better Half with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Women & Child Development and Minister of Minority Affairs
Diversity has become a boardroom agenda. That helps a lot, says Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce, India
Things have changed in the last five years, it is a combination of women knowing their capabilities, fathers believing in their girlchildren, and many other factors. But there are still leaking pipelines, says Zia Mody of AZB & Partners.
Leaking Pipelines. Fixing the Gaps with Zia Mody, Co–founder & Managing Partner, AZB & Partners, Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Piramal Group , Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce, India
"You all must be an inspiration to young working women," says Roshni Nadar Malhotra, HCL Corporation CEO & HCL Technologies Chairperson, on young entrepreneurs like Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh
The last two years have been very tough for small businesses, through Shark Tank I wanted to inspire entrepreneurs to push more, says SUGAR Cosmetics co-founder Vineeta Singh
Next session: Woman on the Pitch. Changing Dealscape with Vineeta Singh, Co-founder & CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics
Women are born managers with a high threshold of pain. Women need an equal seat around the table now, says Masaba Gupta
Session: Starry Stripes. Fashion and Celeb Fusion with Masaba Gupta
Session: The Entrepreneurial Itch. Building value with Meena Ganesh, Co-founder & Chairperson, Portea Medical and Ameera Shah, MD, Metropolis Healthcare
There was a time when we were exuberated when someone ordered 25 kits in a day. We started that small, and have built Mamaearth together step-by-step, says Varun Alagh
Session: Coupling Success. Team Work with Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder, Mamaearth, & Varun Alagh, Co-Founder and CEO, Mamaearth
Session: Behind the Camera. A Woman Director’s Perspective with Nandita Das, Film Maker & Actor
India has broken many glass ceilings. Now the Finance Minister is a woman. Things are turning out to be better, says Ashima Goyal, Member, RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee
