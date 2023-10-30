scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
In Focus
Mumbai: Rapper Badshah appears at Maharashtra Cyber office for promoting viewing of IPL on betting app

Feedback

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah appears at Maharashtra Cyber office for promoting viewing of IPL on betting app

Viacom18, which holds IPR of IPL, told Maharashtra Cyber that Badshah and forty other actors promoted that the marquee tournament should be seen on Fairplay app

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Mumbai: Rapper Badshah appears at Maharashtra Cyber office for promoting viewing of IPL on betting app Mumbai: Rapper Badshah appears at Maharashtra Cyber office for promoting viewing of IPL on betting app

A first information report has been filed against rapper Badshah for promoting Indian Premier League (IPL) on betting app Fairplay. 

Viacom18 told Maharashtra Cyber that Badshah and forty other actors including Sanjay Dutt promoted that IPL should be seen on Fairplay app. In this regard, Badshah appeared at the Maharashtra Cyber office in Mumbai's World Trade Center on Monday in a case that is of digital piracy and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

The IPR of IPL was with Viacom 18 but it was illegally showed on Fairplay app and Badshah alongwith forty other Bollywood actors promoted Fairplay to view IPL matches on it, the media network said. Badshah appeared along with his lawyer Prashant Patil.

The Fairplay app is connected to the Mahadev app, promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.


 

Published on: Oct 30, 2023, 4:29 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement