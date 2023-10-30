Mumbai: Rapper Badshah appears at Maharashtra Cyber office for promoting viewing of IPL on betting app

A first information report has been filed against rapper Badshah for promoting Indian Premier League (IPL) on betting app Fairplay.

Viacom18 told Maharashtra Cyber that Badshah and forty other actors including Sanjay Dutt promoted that IPL should be seen on Fairplay app. In this regard, Badshah appeared at the Maharashtra Cyber office in Mumbai's World Trade Center on Monday in a case that is of digital piracy and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

The IPR of IPL was with Viacom 18 but it was illegally showed on Fairplay app and Badshah alongwith forty other Bollywood actors promoted Fairplay to view IPL matches on it, the media network said. Badshah appeared along with his lawyer Prashant Patil.

The Fairplay app is connected to the Mahadev app, promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.



