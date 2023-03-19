Mumbai: Tech firm CEO dies after being hit by speeding car while jogging

In an unfortunate incident, Rajalakshmi Vijay, the CEO of a Mumbai-based tech firm, succumbed to death after being hit by a speeding car, The Times of India reported. This happened while Vijay was jogging at Worli Sea Face as a speeding driver suddenly hit her on March 19.



Vijay sustained major injuries in the head after the accident as the huge impact of the crash threw her several feet into the air.



The executive was an avid runner who had recently completed the 2023 Tata Mumbai Marathon.



The driver who hit her has been apprehended by police. The cops are investigating whether the driver was drunk or not.



"We will strictly go by the eyewitnesses accounts as well the CCTV footages and his blood samples have been collected and further investigations are underway," an official told TOI.



Last month, Vijay shared a post on LinkedIn about her marathon triumph. “I have added life to my days, I have added friends to my life," she wrote. "I have added the booster shot to my work. I wake up yet another day, to run, to live life."



Vijay further revealed how she started running in the first place.



"I did it to lose weight and to have bragging rights," she wrote. "Having run several marathons, I agree on the part of adding “life to my days”. Discipline and focus are the two lessons I have learnt. Energy and positivity add to the quality of my days."

