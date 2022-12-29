New Year celebrations: Delhi Traffic Police announce restrictions on vehicles at India Gate; check details

Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory with details on the elaborate traffic arrangements throughout the city for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic on the eve of New Year.

"There will be well laid arrangements covering whole of Delhi where such celebrations shall be organised. Special arrangements have been made for the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place, New Delhi. Restrictions shall be imposed from 8.00 pm onwards on 31.12.2022 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles," said the traffic police.

Here are the restrictions:

1. No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond (i) R/A Mandi House (ii) R/A Bengali Market (iii) North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (iv) Minto Road – Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg

crossing (v) Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Rly. Station) (vi) R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing (vii) R/A Gole Market (viii) R/A G.P.O., New Delhi (viii) Patel Chowk (ix) Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozeshah Road Crossing (x) Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane (xi) R/A Windsor place.

2. No vehicular traffic shall be allowed in inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those that are carrying valid passes.

Parking Arrangements (For Connaught Place)

Motorists can park their vehicles at the following places in the vicinity of Connaught Place:-

(i) Near Gole Dak Khana on (a) Kali Bari Marg (b) Pt. Pant Marg (c) Bhai Veer Singh Marg

(ii) Near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR

(iii) Near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg upto Baroda House

(iv) Near Minto Road on D.D. Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area

(v) Near Panchkuian Road on R.K. Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road & Basant Road towards PaharGanj.

(vi) Near K.G. Marg-Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as K.G.Marg towards C hexagon

(vii) Near R/A Bengali market – on Babar Road and Tansen Marg

(viii) Near Windsor Place (a) Rajender Prasad Road (b) Raisina Road

(ix) Near Gole Market at Peshwa Road, Service Road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg and R K Ashram Road

(x) Near R/A Buta Singh on JantarMantar Road, Raisina Road

Limited parking space will be available near Connaught Place on first come first serve basis. Unauthorisedly parked vehicles shall be towed away and prosecuted, said the traffic police.

- Access to New Delhi Railway Station (From South)

i) Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- R/A Jhandewalan- Desh Bandhu Gupta Road.

ii) R/A GPO- Kali Bari Marg- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- R/A Jhandewalan- Desh Bandhu Gupta Road.

iii) R/A Windsor Place- Ferozeshah Road- Mandi House- ‘W’ Point- ‘A’ PointDDU Marg- Bhav Bhuti Marg.

iv) Entry from Connaught Place – Chelmsford Road shall be prohibited.

v) Motorists can take Second Entry Gate of Ajmeri Gate side. They can reach the station via Pahar Ganj – Shiela Cinema or through Ajmeri Gate – J.L.N. Marg side via B.S.Z. Marg – Delhi Gate – J.L.N. Marg.

Old Delhi Railway Station is not affected.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes available for North – South directions.

- Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or

- via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and via vice-versa or

- via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuiyan Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road & beyond or

- via Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuiyan Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road.

Restrictions on vehicles on New Year at India Gate

Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements, at and around India Gate for regulation of traffic, both pedestrian and vehicular. In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area and diverted from the following place:

1. Q-POINT

2. R/A MLNP

3. R/A SUNHERI MASJID

4. R/A MAR-JANPATH

5. RAJPATH RAFI MARG

6. R/A WINDSOR PLACE

7. R/A RAJINDRA PRASAD ROAD-JANPATH

8. KG MARG-FEROZESHAH ROAD

9. R/A MANDI HOUSE

10.W-POINT

11.MATHURA ROAD-PURANA QILA ROAD

12.MATHURA ROAD-SHER SHAH ROAD

13.SBM-ZAKIR HUSSAIN MARG

14.SBM-PANDARA ROAD

Visitors have been advised to use public transport as there is shortage of parking space at India Gate. In view of large gathering expected at Delhi Zoo resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, the general public/motorists have been advised to avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan.

Strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving.

