Now, India issues advisory for its citizens in Canada amid row over Khalistani's killing

Ministry of External Affairs has on Wednesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada amid row over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the advisory. The advisory claimed Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda in Canada are likely to receive threats amid the ongoing controversy.

​"In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution. Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents," said Ministry of External Affairs.

Advisory for Indian Nationals and Indian Students in Canada:https://t.co/zboZDH83iw pic.twitter.com/7YjzKbZBIK — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 20, 2023

Through the advisory, the government reassured that the High Commission/Consulates General will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well being of the Indian community in Canada.

“Indian nationals and students from India in Canada must also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in,” the advisory read, noting that registration would enable authorities to provide help in event of any emergency or untoward incident.

On Tuesday, Canada asked its citizens to "exercise a high degree of caution" when travelling in India.