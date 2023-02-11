PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Mumbai Expressway tomorrow: Key things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the first completed segment of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot, to the nation on Sunday. The completion of the Rajasthan segment of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will reduce travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to roughly 3.5 hours, providing a significant boost to the region's economic development.



The expressway would connect Delhi and Mumbai, reducing travel time to roughly 12 hours.

Key things to know about the 1st stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway:

The 246 km Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore.



This operationalization of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.



Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km and travel time will be reduced by 50 per cent from 24 hrs to 12 hrs.



It will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

The Expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 Ports, 8 Major Airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.



The Expressway will have a catalytic impact on the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way to the economic transformation of the country.

