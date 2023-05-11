PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 4,400 crore in Gujarat on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Friday to lay foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore and also allot houses built under the central government's housing scheme to 19,000 beneficiaries.

A statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated that the Prime Minister will attend the 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan' in Gandhinagar and visit ‘Gujarat International Finance Tec- City’ (GIFT City) as well.

During the programme in Gandhinagar, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 2,450 crore. These include projects of Urban Development Department, Water Supply Department, Road and Transport Department and Mines and Minerals Department.

The projects being inaugurated include augmentation of multi village drinking water supply schemes in Banaskantha district, river overbridge in Ahmedabad, drainage collection network at Naroda GIDC, sewage treatment plants in Mehsana and Ahmedabad, auditorium in Dahegam, among others.

The projects whose foundation stone would be laid include bulk pipeline project in Junagadh district, augmentation of water supply schemes in Gandhinagar district, construction of flyover bridges, new water distribution station, various town planning roads, among others.

PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of PMAY (rural and urban) projects, as well as participate in Gruh Pravesh of around 19,000 houses built under the scheme, the PMO statement read. "He will hand over keys to beneficiaries of the scheme during the programme. The total outlay of these projects is around Rs 1,950 crore," added PMO.

PM Modi at GIFT City

During his visit to Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), he will review the status of various ongoing projects there and also have an interaction with GIFT IFSC to understand their experience and future plans. PM Modi will also visit GIFT City’s key infrastructure facilities including the ‘Underground Utility Tunnel’ and ‘Automated Waste Collection Segregation Plant’.

Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan

Furthermore, Modi is expected to participate in Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan, which is the 29th Biennial Conference of All India Primary Teachers’ Federation.

