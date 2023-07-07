PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 6,100 crore in Telangana tomorro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Warangal, Telangana on Saturday, at around 10:45 am to initiate the construction of several significant infrastructure projects valued at approximately Rs 6,100 crore, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Before attending the events, Modi will pay a visit to the renowned Bhadrakali temple in the district. Additionally, he will deliver a speech at a public gathering.

According to party sources, G Kishan Reddy, who has recently been appointed as the state BJP president and is also a Union Minister, along with senior leaders, left for Warangal today to supervise the arrangements for the Prime Minister's scheduled events.

As a part of the program, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the railway wagon manufacturing unit, Kazipet will be constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 500 crore. The modern manufacturing facility will have an increased capacity for producing wagons. A previous official statement mentioned that this development will contribute to the generation of local employment opportunities and the development of ancillary units in the surrounding areas.

Ahead of Modi's visit to Warangal to attend the public meeting, the Telangana police have implemented elaborate security measures.

The Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar, conducted a virtual review meeting with the Warangal Commissioner and other senior police officials to discuss the security arrangements, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The Director General of Police emphasised the importance of coordination among the relevant departments to ensure a smooth and glitch-free visit by the Prime Minister.

The Warangal Police Commissioner, A V Ranganath, stated that senior police officers have been designated as in-charges, and armed security measures have been put in place at locations such as Mamunur, Bhadrakali Temple, and Arts College, which the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit on Saturday.

Ranganath informed PTI that more than 3,500 police personnel are being deployed to supervise the security measures.

Furthermore, a traffic advisory has been issued, and from July 6 to July 8, Warangal has been declared as a no-fly zone, as stated in the release.

This would be Modi's third visit this year to the poll-bound state. He earlier visited Telangana in January and April.

