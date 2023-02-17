Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Social media influencer Sapna Gill sent to police custody till February 20

Sapna Gill, a social media influencer who was detained for allegedly assaulting India opener Prithvi Shaw, was taken into the Mumbai police custody on Friday by the Andheri Court until February 20. Gill was one of eight people arrested after the bitter fight over selfie with cricketer Prithvi Shaw by Oshiwara Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (143, 148, 149, 384, 437, 504, 506).

Sapna, on the other hand, denied all wrongdoing and accused Prithvi Shaw of physical assault. "Gill was assaulted by Prithvi. A stick was seen in Prithvi's hand. Prithvi's friends assaulted the group first. She is currently at Oshiwara police station. The police are not allowing her to go for medical treatment," Gill's lawyer Ali Kashif has claimed.

Prithvi Shaw had refused the group pictures and had them removed from a hotel where he was having dinner with a pal. Shaw was called up to the T20i squad in January for a three-match home series against the BlackCaps. The Mumbai opener, however, was not included in the starting XI.

Gill's lawyer contended that Prithvi Shaw was attempting to murder the social media influencer as she was trying to dodge him. The lawyer also revealed that Prithvi Shaw has an alcohol problem, which is why he was banned by the BCCI.

The lawyer further said that Gill did not request Rs 50,000 to settle the case. Gill's lawyer also remarked that the police should conduct a thorough investigation. He went on to say that the CCTV footage should be reviewed, and that Prithvi Shaw had attacked Gill.

