Shraddha Walkar murder case: Bones found in Delhi forest match with DNA of Shraddha's father, says report

DNA tests confirmed that bones collected by Delhi Police from the jungles of Mehrauli and Gurugram were of Shraddha Walkar, said a report on Thursday.

A few bone samples matched the DNA of the father of Shraddha, whose live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala is accused of killing and chopping her body into 35 pieces, reported ANI.

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while searching for Walkar's body parts. She was allegedly strangled and her body sawed into 35 pieces and disposed of in various parts of the national capital by Poonawala.

"The police has received the DNA report of the bones found. The DNA of the bones matches with the DNA samples of Walkar's father," a source told ANI.

The bone samples were sent for DNA analysis to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The report of Poonawala's polygraph test was submitted to the police by the forensic sciences lab on Wednesday.

Poonawala is currently lodged in Tihar jail. On December 9, he was produced before a court via video conferencing and his judicial custody was further extended by 14 days.