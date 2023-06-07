Six labourers crushed to death under a goods train in Odisha's Jajpur days after Balasore accident

Six people were killed in a tragic incident in Odisha on Wednesday after being run over by a goods train at Jajpur Road Railway Station. One person was also critically injured in this incident.

Initial reports indicate that the individuals affected were identified as labourers involved in track repair work. They sought refuge beneath a stationary goods train consisting of 33 bogies, which was positioned on the safety/loop line.

According to sources, the victims sought shelter under the train due to the occurrence of thunderstorms in the area earlier this evening, between approximately 4:30 pm and 5 pm.

Despite the fact that the bogies were not connected to an engine compartment, 18 of them got detached and began to move due to strong gusty winds. Tragically, this movement resulted in the labourers being trapped beneath the moving bogies.

Six of the labourers lost their lives immediately, while the critically injured victim was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for urgent medical attention.

“Some contractual labourers engaged by a contractor for railway work took shelter under the stabled rake to get protection from the wind and rain of Norwester near Jajpur Keonjar Road,” said East Coast Railway (ECoR) in a statement.

“A monsoon Reserve Rake without Engine reserved at the sick line near Jajpur Keonjhar Road rolled on due to heavy thunderstorms, today. As a result, four persons are run over and some are injured. Necessary steps are being taken by Railways, in this regard,” the statement added.

The incident comes five days after the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore district where 288 people were killed and over 1,000 others were injured.

