Song lyrics, mythology, cricket metaphors: Here’s how RBI Governor Das talks to everyone from CISF jawan at airport to fellow passengers

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is often approached from varied backgrounds requesting clarity on his monetary policy actions. The 66-year-old is often surrounded at the airport, where everyone from CISF jawans to fellow passengers quiz him on the impact of inflation and interest rates. “That’s the level of awareness people have today,” the Governor remarked at a FICCI event.

“The communication needs to be crafted in a way that it reaches a broader audience,” added the Governor.

In fact, the credit goes to Das who has simplified the concept of inflation targeting for the general public when he likened the RBI’s focus to Arjuna’s unwavering eye, aiming to maintain inflation at 4 per cent.

Mandated by Parliament, the RBI, much like child Arjuna in the Mahabharata, remains fixated on its target, akin to Arjuna’s focus on the bird’s eye during guru Dronacharya’s test.

Governor Das emphasises a precision similar to Arjuna’s single-minded vision, articulating the goal of keeping retail inflation at 4 percent or below. This kind of analogy actually resonates with the masses like a CISF jawan, without much background of economics.

When recently prompted for a message to financial sector stakeholders, particularly banks and NBFCs navigating new regulations amid geopolitical challenges, Das who is the 25th RBI Governor offered straightforward counsel: “Play the long game, play like Rahul Dravid.” This resonates very well with common people and even youngsters.

Das, who watched the recent India-Australia World Cup final in Ahmedabad, witnessed his favourite cricketer Rahul Dravid, leading the team as head coach, delivering consistent performance throughout, despite a setback in the final match.

Last February, when the economy was recovering from the shock of pandemic he quoted Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen song, “Aaj phir jeene ki tamanna hai”, to define the economic outlook and spirit of the domestic financial system.

