SP Jain London School of Management becomes first Indian origin institute to be granted degree-awarding powers in UK

SP Jain London School of Management (SPJ London) on Tuesday said that they have been granted degree awarding powers by the Office of Students (OfS), UK.

SPJ London became the first higher education institute of Indian origin to receive this prestigious recognition, said the institute in a press release.

OfS is the independent regulator for higher education in England.

"This is a truly significant milestone for SPJ London,” said Nitish Jain, Founder & President of the SP Jain Group which operates SPJ London.

"The granting of degree awarding rights not only validates our commitment to providing exceptional education but also positions us as a frontrunner in the global higher education landscape. We are proud to be the first Indian-origin institution to achieve this recognition, and we remain dedicated to nurturing future business leaders and empowering them to make a positive impact in the world,” Jain added.

SPJ London also announced its new exchange and articulation agreement with the top-ranked SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain Global).

This agreement opens up unparalleled opportunities for students from both institutions to explore and study in some of the world’s greatest cities, including London.

Under this agreement, students enrolled at SPJ London will have the unique chance to travel to the campuses of SP Jain Global in Dubai, Singapore, Sydney and Mumbai.

"The exchange and articulation agreement between SPJ London and SP Jain Global further enriches the educational experience for our students," explained Nitish Jain

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering a global mindset and equipping students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in an interconnected world. We believe that this partnership will significantly enhance the value we deliver to our students and further solidify our position as a leader in global business education,” Jain added.