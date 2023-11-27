SRM hosts grand Delhi-6 Food Festival: Check dishes and other details

SRM Hotels at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur, has launched the 'Delhi-6 Food Festival,' offering a delectable culinary journey through the vibrant flavors of Delhi's popular neighborhood.

The festival, which runs from November 27th to 29th, 2023, features an enticing buffet curated by the renowned Chef Dilip Johri from Delhi, along with SRMIST's Executive Chef Ramesh. Together, they have meticulously crafted a menu that captures the essence of Delhi-6's street food scene.

To ensure authenticity, the festival organizers have directly sourced ingredients and groceries from Delhi, ensuring that every dish is prepared with the freshest and most authentic flavors.

The buffet menu boasts a rotating selection of dishes, ensuring that there's something new to tantalize taste buds every day. From mouthwatering chaats and kebabs to delectable biryanis and sweet treats, the festival's culinary offerings transport diners to the heart of Delhi's bustling street food scene.

Starters include Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Seekh Kebab, Fish Amritsari, Saunfia Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Gobhi, Mix veg Shammi Kabab. Main courses include Chicken Saagwala, Bengal Fish Curry, Mutton Dum Biryani, vegetable Biryani, Zaffrani Paneer Korma, Bhindi Masala, Mix Veg Jalfrezi, Arhar Dal Tadka. 6 options of desserts are available.

Beyond its gastronomic delights, the Delhi-6 Food Festival also offers a cultural immersion, providing a glimpse into the rich traditions and heritage of Delhi's iconic neighborhood. Diners can enjoy their meals while surrounded by the vibrant ambiance of Delhi-6, complete with lively music and cultural performances.