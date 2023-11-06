Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in New Delhi, neighbouring cities on Monday as a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal. Earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck Nepal at 1616 hours today, said National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake was at a depth of 35 kilometers, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

It said the epicentre for the quake was 233 kilometres north of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting vigorous shaking of furniture.

Several social media users shared visuals of people rushing out of residential buildings.

Recently, tremors were felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and some other parts of north India on Friday late at night as earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km.

At least 140 people were killed and several others injured in Nepal due to the quake.

Two truck-loads of emergency relief materials provided by India to Nepal were dispatched on Monday along with a team of security persons towards the northwest mountainous region where people are facing a shortage of food, clothes and medicines following a strong earthquake over the weekend.

The earthquake, which hit Jajarkot and Rukum West districts in western Nepal, also damaged around 8,000 houses, both public and private, according to officials. Chief District Officer (CDO) of Banke, Shrawan Kumar Pokharel, said the relief goods were sent towards the disaster-affected areas from Nepalgunj Airport and escorted by personnel from the Armed Police Force Nepal.

Pokharel said a truckload of relief goods is for Jajarkot and the other for Rukum Paschim (West) relief materials will be handed over to the chief district officers of the respective districts.

A special Indian Air Force C-130 flight landed in Nepal on Sunday carrying the first consignment of emergency relief materials worth Rs 10 crore.

The relief materials include 625 units of plastic tarpaulin and tents, 1,000 units of sleeping bags, 1,000 blankets, 70 large-size tents, 35 packets of tent accessories, medicines and 48 other articles, officials said.

