Tamil Nadu bags prestigious United Nations Award for excellence in investment promotion

At the 8th World Investment Forum held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Guidance, the nodal agency for Investment Promotion under the Department of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu, achieved a remarkable milestone. The agency was honored with the prestigious United Nations Promotion Award 2023 for its exceptional contributions to Scaling Up Energy Transition Investments.

This esteemed recognition underscores Guidance's dedication to attracting investments through innovative strategies in energy transition promotion, financing, and partnerships. V. Vishnu, I.A.S., Managing Director and CEO of Guidance, accepted the award from Rebeca Grynspan, Director General of UNCTAD.

Guidance, formerly known as the Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau, stands as one of India's pioneer Investment Promotion Agencies with a specific mandate for investment promotion and facilitation. The agency also plays a pivotal role in shaping industrial policies and implementing sector-specific reforms to align with global trends.

The United Nations acknowledged Guidance's remarkable achievements by presenting them with the award for their role in "facilitating the First Solar investment project with a fully vertically integrated photovoltaic thin-film solar module manufacturing facility, notably through green incentives and increased training incentives for women. This project is set to increase access to cost-effective solar panels and contribute to the development of more sustainable cities in India."

Dr. T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating, "The U.N. Award is another feather in the cap for Team Guidance, which has played a key role in attracting investments from global companies in all sectors."

He went on to emphasise the Government of Tamil Nadu's forward-thinking and progressive approach, crediting the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Thiru. M.K. Stalin. Under this leadership, the state is rapidly establishing itself as a global hub for renewable energy, fueled by their concentrated efforts in the sector.