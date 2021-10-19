UIDAI to host Aadhar Hackathon 2021 from Oct 28-31

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will be hosting a Hackathon titled "Aadhaar Hackathon 2021" targeting the young innovators at various engineering institutes who are eager to step into the real world. This is the first-ever event being conducted by the Aadhaar team.

"The Hackathon will commence on October 28 at midnight and would continue till October 31," the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a statement.

The first theme is around "Enrolment and Update", which covers some of the real-life challenges being faced by the residents while updating their address.

The second theme of the Hackathon is around the "Identity and Authentication" solution offered by UIDAI. Under this theme, UIDAI is soliciting innovative solutions to prove Identity without sharing the Aadhaar number or any demographics information. Also, it is looking for innovative applications around face authentication API - the newly launched authentication modality of UIDAI. The objective is to popularise some of the existing and new APIs to solve the needs of residents.

To solve these challenges through innovative technological solutions, UIDAI is reaching out to the young minds of all the engineering colleges, the statement says.

The winners of each theme would be rewarded by UIDAI through prize money and other benefits.