Watch: Puri Vande Bharat passes through triple train accident site in Balasore after tracks restoration

The first high speed passenger train - Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express - after the triple train accident, passed through Balasore on Monday morning on restored tracks on Monday.

Vande Bharat Express crossed the Bahanaga Bazar Station at around 9.30 am on Monday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was present at the accident site and waved to the drivers when the semi-high speed train passed through, the officials said.

The restoration work of both the up line and down line tracks was completed on Sunday night, Vaishnaw said.

A coal-laden goods train from Vizag port to Rourkela Steel Plant ran on the track at around 10.40 pm on Sunday night. The goods train ran on the same track. Trains are passing through accident site at slow speed.

#WATCH | Howrah - Puri Vande Bharat Express crosses from Odisha’s Balasore where the deadly #TrainAccident took place on June 2.



Indian Railways resumed train movement on the affected tracks within 51 hours of the accident. pic.twitter.com/myosAUgC4H — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2, leading to at least 275 deaths and over 1,000 people have been injured.

A few coaches of Coromandel toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.

Investigators are looking into possible human error, signal failure and other possible causes behind the three-train crash.