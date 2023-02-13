WPL Auction: Smriti Mandhana bought by RCB for Rs 3.4 cr; Ashleigh Gardner, Nat Sciver bought for Rs 3.2 cr each

The auction for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) began at the Jio World Convention Centre at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai on February 13.

Star India batter Smriti Mandhana, who was the first player up for auction, has so far emerged as the most expensive player in the auction. Mandhana was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a whopping Rs 3.40 crore.

Harmanpreet Kaur, on the other hand, was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.80 crore. New Zealand's Sophie Devine was secured by RCB for her base price of Rs 50 lakh.

The second most expensive players in the auction so far were Asleigh Gardner and Nat Sciver. While Gujarat Giants got Asleigh Gardner for Rs 3.2 crore, Nat Sciver was sold to Mumbai Indians at the same amount.

Meanwhile, Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry went to RCB at Rs 1.7 crore. England's Sophie Ecclestone was acquired by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.8 crore.

A total of 409 players are going under the hammer during the auction of the inaugural edition of WPL.

Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which eight players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and eight from associate nations.

At the auction today, Deepti Sharma went to UP Warriorz at Rs 2.6 crore. While Renuka Singh Thakur was sold to RCB at Rs 1.5 crore. Shafali Verma went to Delhi Capitals at Rs 2 crore. Delhi Capitals also got Jemimah Rodrigues for a whopping Rs 2.20 crore.

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4 to March 26, 2023. A total of 22 matches will be played with the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament.

(More to be added)

