Volkswagen Virtus facelift teased! A new 8-speed automatic could be its biggest surprise

Virtus makeover
Volkswagen's popular sedan is getting a major styling refresh! The company has released the first official teaser of the Virtus facelift, revealing a sharper front bumper, redesigned grille and distinctive LED lighting. The new blue exterior shade, black accents and GT badging give it a sportier appearance. Expected to launch in December 2026, the updated sedan has plenty to reveal before it reaches showrooms.
Lighting surprise
Forget the connected LED light bars taking over modern cars! Volkswagen has chosen a different approach for the Virtus facelift. The teaser confirms that the sedan retains separate LED daytime running lights integrated into its slim headlamps, rather than adopting a full-width front light strip. A redesigned bumper with geometric detailing adds aggression, but Volkswagen has deliberately avoided one of the industry's biggest styling trends.
Gearbox revolution
An eight-speed automatic gearbox in the Volkswagen Virtus? That could be the facelift's biggest mechanical surprise! Reports suggest the 1.0-litre TSI engine may receive a new eight-speed torque-converter automatic, replacing the existing six-speed unit. Meanwhile, the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI is expected to retain its seven-speed DSG. However, Volkswagen has not officially confirmed the transmission upgrade.
GT aggression
Volkswagen is giving its Virtus GT a sharper personality! The teaser showcases a striking blue body colour, dark angular alloy wheels, black mirror housings and prominent GT badges. At the rear, redesigned LED lighting elements, a boot-mounted lip spoiler and a darker bumper insert complete the sporty look. But despite these changes, the familiar sloping roofline and sedan silhouette remain largely untouched.
Cabin mystery
A bigger digital display and a 360-degree camera in the Virtus? Volkswagen has kept the facelift's interior completely hidden, but reports suggest several technology upgrades are under consideration. These include a possible 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, refreshed upholstery and updated infotainment software. The existing 10.1-inch touchscreen could continue, but the final equipment list remains a mystery until the official reveal.
Power secret
Will the new Virtus get more power, or will Volkswagen focus on improving its driving experience? The facelift is expected to retain its familiar turbo-petrol engines. The existing 1.0-litre TSI produces 115 PS and 178 Nm, while the 1.5-litre TSI delivers 150 PS and 250 Nm. The bigger change could come from the gearbox rather than the engine. But buyers will have to await official specifications and pricing.