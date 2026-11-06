Volkswagen Virtus facelift teased! A new 8-speed automatic could be its biggest surprise

Power secret

Will the new Virtus get more power, or will Volkswagen focus on improving its driving experience? The facelift is expected to retain its familiar turbo-petrol engines. The existing 1.0-litre TSI produces 115 PS and 178 Nm, while the 1.5-litre TSI delivers 150 PS and 250 Nm. The bigger change could come from the gearbox rather than the engine. But buyers will have to await official specifications and pricing.