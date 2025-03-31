‘7 sisters of India landlocked’: Muhammad Yunus tells China Bangladesh is the only ocean gateway

During his visit to China, Bangladesh’s interim chief Muhammad Yunus made a direct pitch to Beijing: position Bangladesh as your key regional partner for production, logistics and trade.

“Seven states of eastern India — the seven sisters — they are landlocked. They have no way to reach out to the ocean. We are the only guardian of the ocean,” Yunus said, inviting deeper Chinese economic engagement through Bangladesh.

“Build things, produce things, market things. Nepal has hydropower, Bhutan has hydropower, we can bring to our purpose. You can produce in Bangladesh and sell in China,” he told officials.

Economist and member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Sanjeev Sanyal, questioned the logic behind invoking India’s internal geography in an economic pitch to China.

“Interesting that Yunus is making a public appeal to the Chinese on the basis that 7 states in India are landlocked. China is welcome to invest in Bangladesh, but what exactly is the significance of 7 Indian states being landlocked?” Sanyal posted.

The comments came as Bangladesh signed nine agreements with China after Yunus’ meeting with President Xi Jinping. The deals cover economic and technical cooperation, infrastructure, media, culture and health.

Bangladesh also welcomed Chinese participation in the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project — a plan previously linked to India under the Hasina government — and the Mongla Port modernisation initiative.

Yunus used the meeting to highlight the 2024 student protests that led to regime change in Dhaka and urged China to play a “greater role” in ensuring peace and stability. He also requested Chinese support for water management, calling China the “master of water management,” and sought a 50-year plan from Beijing.

Xi described Bangladesh as a “trustworthy neighbour” and confirmed zero-tariff access for Bangladeshi goods until 2028. He proposed negotiations on a Free Trade and Investment Agreement and promised greater investment support.

Yunus further called for a reduction in Chinese loan interest rates from 3% to 1–2% and a waiver of commitment fees. He pitched Bangladesh as a relocation base for Chinese manufacturers looking to offset U.S. tariffs.

China has hosted multiple delegations from Dhaka in recent months, including advisers, opposition leaders, and hardline religious groups. Yunus is now scheduled to attend the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, where he has requested a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi — which India has not yet confirmed.

As Beijing expands its role in the region, Yunus’ positioning of Bangladesh signals a clear shift in Dhaka’s diplomatic and economic alignment.