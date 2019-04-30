Bharti AXA General Insurance to sell two-wheeler policies through WhatsApp

Bharti AXA General Insurance Tuesday said it will sell policies through social media messaging platform WhatsApp and has tied up with web aggregator Wishfin Insurance for speedy delivery of two-wheeler cover.

Bharti AXA General Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and global insurance firm AXA, will sell the policies on the website of Wishfin's insurance arm Wishpolicy.

"Wishfin has launched 'Buy Two-Wheeler Insurance on WhatsApp' through web aggregator Wishfin Insurance, which is available on (Wishpolicy's) site, provided by Bharti AXA General Insurance," the company said in a release Tuesday.

This is an instant and additional customer service option for the policyholders, apart from the company's multiple channels, including its vast network of branches, robust customer care and contact centre, dynamic portal and intelligent chatbot, it said.

The insurer claimed that it is the first company in the domestic non-life insurance industry to provide the option of buying a two-wheeler insurance on WhatsApp.

"With mobile instant messaging platform like WhatsApp, we are making it easier for customers to get their two-wheeler policies through an effortless communication channel," said Sanjeev Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive officer, Bharti AXA General Insurance.

Puru Vashishtha, chairman and managing director, Wishfin, said: "The association with Bharti AXA General Insurance will help us drive 'Buy Two-Wheeler Insurance on WhatsApp' seamlessly. Through this innovative vehicle insurance product, we are building a financial product commerce ecosystem on WhatsApp platform.

