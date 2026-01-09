Budget Session likely from Jan 28; Union Budget 2026 likely to be tabled on Feb 1

The Budget session of Parliament is likely to begin on January 28, with the Union Budget set to be presented on February 1, which falls on a Sunday.

According to a tentative schedule finalised by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 28, marking the start of the first Parliament session of the year.

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, in a post on X (formally twitter), wrote, "On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026. The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance."

Parliament will not sit on January 29 due to the Beating Retreat ceremony, while both Houses are scheduled to meet on January 30, when the Economic Survey is expected to be tabled.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will not meet on January 31, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.

After deliberations on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address and discussions on the Budget, Parliament is expected to adjourn for a near month-long recess on February 13. The session will reconvene on March 9 and is likely to conclude on April 2.

Officials noted that Parliament typically adjourns on a Friday, but the session may end a day earlier due to Good Friday on April 3 and the subsequent weekend.

The recess during the Budget session allows department-related standing committees to examine the demands for grants of various Union ministries and departments.

From briefcase to tablet

Over the years, the presentation of the Union Budget has undergone a symbolic transformation. The traditional budget briefcase was replaced with a red ‘bahi khata’ in 2019.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget using a digital tablet, marking a significant step towards modernisation.

Sitharaman also holds the record for delivering the longest Budget speech in Indian history, speaking for 2 hours and 42 minutes.