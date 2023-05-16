CDSCO considers testing cough syrups before export, says report

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has proposed the testing of cough syrups in government laboratories before they are exported, said a report on Tuesday. The proposal comes after Indian-made syrups were linked to dozens of deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year, reported News18.

Union health ministry received the proposal from the drug regulator this month and they are considering it, said the report quoting a government source.

"The proposal is to test the finished goods at government labs before exporting," the official told.

The official also said the syrups could be tested at various laboratories run by the Centre or states.

India's $41-billion pharmaceutical industry received a major jolt last year when cough syrups made by two companies based near New Delhi were linked to the deaths of at least 70 children in Gambia and 19 in Uzbekistan.

As per the World Health Organization, syrups exported by Indian manufacturers, Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Marion Biotech, were contaminated by lethal toxins.

Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd syrups, exported to Gambia, contained lethal toxins - ethylene glycol (EG) and diethylene glycol (DEG) – used in car brake fluid.

In December, Uzbekistan said that 19 children died after taking cough syrup made by Marion Biotech, which were also contaminated with EG or DEG.

Meanwhile, both Indian companies have denied the accusations.

Ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol can be used by unscrupulous actors as a substitute for propylene glycol, which is a key base of syrupy medicines because they can cost much less.

CDSCO told the WHO in December that the propylene glycol used by both Maiden and Marion came from two separate Delhi-based suppliers.

The CDSCO has also proposed making it mandatory for exporters to produce a "certificate of analysis" of batches exported from an approved laboratory, the news outlet reported.

with inputs from Reuters

