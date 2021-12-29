Delhi Metro issues new guidelines for travellers; all you need to know

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued updated guidelines for metro travellers as part of the yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) announced this week by the Delhi government.

DMRC requested people to travel only if it is absolutely necessary and expect delay due to restricted gate entries.

"In view of the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the Covid - 19 pandemic, entry through some of the gates would be regulated. Passengers are therefore requested to travel only if absolutely essential and keep some additional time for their travel," DMRC said in a tweet.

Further, nine flying squads of metro officials will be present across the metro network to ensure adherence to the protocols in place.

Travel will be allowed, only up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity inside metro trains and no passenger shall be allowed to stand during the travel.

Under GRAP's new restrictions, all educational institutions, cinema halls and gyms will remain closed, wedding and funeral gatherings will be capped at 20, and Metro trains, buses and restaurants will operate at 50 per cent seating capacity.

The “yellow alert” is issued when the city sees a positivity rate of over 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days, or cases cross 1,500 in a week, or the average occupancy of oxygen beds in hospitals remains 500 for a week. Delhi reported a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent on Sunday, 0.68 per cent on Monday and 0.89 per cent on Tuesday; 496 new cases were reported on Tuesday.