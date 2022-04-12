Domestic patent filing surpasses international patents for first time in 11 years

Domestic patent filing surpassed international patent filing at the Indian patent office during the January-March quarter for the first time in 11 years, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

Of the total 19,796 patent applications filed, 10,706 were filed by Indian applicants compared to 9,090 by non-Indian applicants.

The government said that this is yet another milestone for India in the intellectual property innovation ecosystem.



Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal appreciated the consistent efforts made by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on strengthening the IPR regime by fostering innovation and reducing the compliance burden.

"The coordinated effort by DPIIT and IP office has led to increased IP awareness among all strata of society. These efforts have on the one hand led to an increase in the number of IPR filings and on the other has reduced the pendency of patent application at IP offices," he said.

Goyal also mentioned that this will take India a step closer to India’s ambitious target of being in the top 25 nations of Global Innovation Index.





The ministry further said that the filing of patents has increased from 42,763 in 2014-15 to 66,440 in 2021-22. This is a 50 per cent increase in seven years.

It also witnessed five times increase in the grant of patents in 2021-22 (30,074) as compared to 2014-15 (5978).

The government further informed that there has been a reduction in time of patent examination from 72 months in Dec 2016 to 5-23 months at present, while India’s ranking in Global Innovation Index has increased to 46th in 2021 (+35 ranks) from 81st in 2015-16.

The Ministry highlighted some of the key initiatives taken by the government over the years which include fee concessions such as a 10 per cent rebate on online filing, 80 per cent fee concession for startups, small entities and educational institutions, and provisions for expedited examination for startups and MSMEs.