Ensure innovation in the private space sector: PM Modi at the Indian Space Association launch event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Indian Space Association (ISpA), an industry body focused on space policy and growth. At the virtual launch event, PM Modi said that space needs an open platform approach, and private enterprises need to find new avenues in the space sector.

He stressed that the government could no longer act as a handler but instead has to work as an enabler to ensure innovation in the private space sector, he said in his address.

ISpA is a private industry body to help boost space technology in India. Its founding members include OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries, Ananth Technologies Limited, Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, MapMyIndia, Astrome Technologies, Pixxel, and NELCO. These companies will work with ISRO on capacity building and to create space economic hubs.

The Prime Minister added that the space sector for India would mean better forecast for farmers, for fishermen, a better watch of our ecology, and better forecasting of natural disasters.

"The country's vision is clear: Atmanirbhar Bharat. It is a well-thought, integrated economic strategy," he said.

He stressed that space reforms are based on three pillars: giving full freedom to innovate to the private sector; second, the government sector works as an enabler and to prepare the youth for the future.

PM Modi said that government controlled the Indian space arena for 75 years after independence. Indian scientists have reached new milestones. But the need of the hour is that the space sector should be made open for all talents, be it the private sector or the government sector.

"Indian Space Association will help take the space industry forward in India. India is among the few countries which have end-to-end technology in the space sector," he said.

Also Read: PM Modi will win in 2024, says Amit Shah

Also Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal warns of power crisis, writes to PM Modi