Govt to accept RCMC application from exporters only through online mode

The commerce ministry has made it mandatory for exporters to file registration-cum-membership certificate (RCMC) applications through a common digital portal, a move aimed at promoting ease of doing business for the trading community.

According to the Foreign Trade Policy, a Registration-cum-Membership Certificate (RCMC) is required for exporters in order to avail benefits under the policy. Holding the certificate can also help exporters in availing benefits with respect to customs and excise.



The certificate is issued by export promotion councils, and commodity boards.

According to a communication of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the electronic platform to facilitate electronic issuance/renewal/amendment of RCMC/registration certificate (RC) has been implemented.

The objective of the platform is to provide an electronic, contact-less single window for RCMC/RC related processes.

"It is informed that from April 1, 2022, it will be mandatory for the exporters to file RCMC/RC applications (for issue/renewal/amendment) through the common digital portal of e-RCMC platform," the communication sent to all exporters, members of trade, regional authorities, export promotion councils and commodity boards.

It has stated that the prevailing procedure of submitting applications directly to the designated registering authorities will continue only till March 31 this year.

All regional authorities have been requested to ensure that they are on board on eRCMC portal before March 31.

They have also been advised to conduct outreaches and issue suitable advisories to the members/exporters to use the platform.