GST meet: Drinking water, mehndi, rice bran, tailoring now cheaper

As GST Council met in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan on Thursday, the GST on 29 items and 53 service categories was reduced but the agenda related to petroleum products will be discussed in the next meeting. The fitment committee recommendations on new rates for 29 goods and 53 services were accepted by the Council. New rates on these will come into force from January 25, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Bihar Finance Minister Sushil Modi said the GST Council will take up bringing real estate, electric duty and petroleum products under GST in its next meeting. A lot of tax evasion can be plugged through E-way bill and those who do not take e-way bill will be penalised, he added.

PROMINENT GST RATE CHANGES