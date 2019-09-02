Infographic: Brace up for steeper fines for traffic violations

Specials
As the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) 2019 comes into effect from September 1, drivers would have to pay higher penalties for traffic violations. The steeper fines are meant to tighten road traffic regulations such as the issuance of driving licence and improve road safety.
This BusinessToday.In infographic takes a look at how fines for traffic violations have been increased and what new penalties drivers would have to face from now on:
