Mumbaikars will pay Rs 250 as toll for using 17-km Bandra-Versova Sea Link

Mumbaikars will have to shell out more money for using the proposed 17-km Bandra-Versova Sea Link (BVSL) than they pay as toll on the existing 5.5-km long Bandra Worli Sea Link. Contrary to the Maharashtra government's claim to make the mega city toll-free, the passengers using light motor vehicles at the Bandra-Versova Sea Link will be charged Rs 250-Rs 380 toll for different category vehicles, which is around Rs 19.8 per kilometre, a DNA report said. Interestingly, that's also equivalent to what Mumbaikars pay to buy 3 litres of petrol. For the Bandra Worli Sea Link, passengers using light motor vehicles pay around Rs 12 per kilometre as toll.

"Versova Bandra Sea Link road will change the skyline of Mumbai road infra and it will add feather in cap of MSRDC," said Madan Madhukarrao Yerawar, MoS for Public Works.

The pre-construction for the Bandra-Versova Sea Link, which will be funded by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) with loans from various banks, has commenced, and the project is expected to be completed by 2023. The project is a part of the government's ambitious plan to connect south Mumbai to western parts of the city.

The entire cost of the project could vary between Rs 5,500 and Rs 7,000 crore and it will take around 28-30 years to recover the expenditure. As per an estimate, around 49,000 vehicles would pass every day through the Bandra-Versova Sea Link, reported DNA.

The sea link will expand the length of the road as it will also connect Juhu to Bandra and Versova. Currently, the distance between Bandra and Versova is around Rs 12.5km, but it will become 17km once the two destinations will be connected by the Banda-Versova Sea Link. For commercial vehicles, the toll charged will be around Rs 380.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation is of the view that it is important for the authority to charge high toll to make a financially viable project. The sea link will help deter traffic problem in these hugely crowded areas of Mumbai.