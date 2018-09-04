After 'one nation one tax', govt plans 'one nation one card' for public transport

Indians may soon have a single smart card to meet all transportation needs. Government's policy think tank, Niti Aayog, has come up with a new one-nation-one-card policy for public transport. The proposed card would be on the lines of what is used in cities like Singapore and London.

Speaking at a mobility summit, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said a single card will bring seamless connectivity between various modes of transport. The proposed card will allow people to travel hassle-free on the bus, metro and even suburban trains.

It can come in handy for frequent travellers. Once operational, cardholders will get access to metro, bus, local train services in any city without waiting in queue to buy tickets.

"The focus of our mobility strategy is on sustainable modes of public transport, transport oriented planning, digitisation, among others. The objective of the strategy is to plan for the citizens of India first, rather than focussing on vehicles alone, by providing sustainable mobility and accessibility by switching to a cleaner mode of transportation such as electric, ethanol, methanol, CNG, LNG and hydrogen fuel cells," Kant said at the "Future Mobility Summit-2018-India's Move to NextGen Transport Systems".

Kant added that a strong transportation sector was the backbone for the development of any economy, especially for a densely populated developing country like India, and the focus of the nation's mobility strategy was on sustainable modes of public transport, transport-oriented planning and digitisation.

While the Indian mobility market is expected to see dynamic changes, it is expected that the biggest disruption will play out in the battery storage space, which is expected to be a $300 billion opportunity in the years to come, Kant said.