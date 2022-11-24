Nitin Gadkari approves projects worth Rs 573 crore for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on Wednesday, approved projects worth Rs 573.13 crore for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which includes widening of roads and connecting major tourist destinations. The same was informed through a series of tweets.

"The widening of existing two-lane road to two lane with paved shoulders from Hyderabad-Bhupalapatnam section of NH-163 in Mulugu district, Telangana has been approved at the total cost of Rs 136.22 crore," he said on Twitter.

He added that the project stretch connects major tourist places namely Laknavaram lake and Bogotha waterfalls. "The development of this stretch will improve the interstate connectivity between Telangana and Chattishgarh," he stated.

The Minister also said that Mulugu district is a left-wing extremism (LWE) affected district and the development of this stretch would help the Government to have control over LWE activities.

Rehabilitation and upgradation to 2/4 lane with paved shoulders on NH-167K including the approaches of Iconic Bridge across river Krishna in Nagarkurnool district in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has been approved at the total cost of Rs 436.91 crore on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, the Union Minister informed.

He said the NH-167K would reduce the distance between Hyderabad/Kalwakurthy and important destinations like Tirupati, Nandyala/ Chennai by about 80 km as the traffic presently following NH-44 will take to NH-167K after completion. "Nandyala is an important trading center for agricultural products and forest products as it is nearer to Nallamala forest. The sanctioned Iconic Bridge at Kollapur would be the gateway for both the states and help promote tourism," he added.

