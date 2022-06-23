Seven companies adopt ONDC protocols to build compatible apps: Goyal

Seven companies, including a buyer-side app and five seller-side apps, have adopted ONDC protocols and built their own ONDC-compatible apps, the commerce and industry ministry said on Thursday.

On April 29, the ministry launched the pilot phase of the open network for digital commerce (ONDC), a UPI-type protocol, in five cities to democratise the fast-growing e-commerce sector, help small retailers and reduce the dominance of online retail giants.

These apps, it said, have been able to successfully complete cascaded transactions across the ONDC network during the pilot phase -- in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Bhopal, Shillong and Coimbatore -- in grocery and food and beverages segments. ''A total of seven companies - one buyer side app, five seller side apps and one logistics service provider app - have adopted ONDC protocols and built their own ONDC compatible apps,'' the ministry said.

The information was provided during the meeting of the ONDC Advisory Council chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to review the progress made in the project.

The meeting also discussed plans for a faster rollout of the platform to a larger number of traders, categories of goods, geographies and companies.

''The success achieved has ignited tremendous interest in many new companies and a large number of companies on the buyer side, seller side and logistics side are now building their own apps and are in advanced stages of integration with ONDC,'' it said.

The minister asked the ministry to launch a pilot with a focus on non-digital traders from one single market. He said the local trader associations should be involved in the exercise and necessary measures for awareness generation and capacity building of various stakeholders be taken.

During the meeting, it was informed that the ONDC and NABARD are working on a programme to bring the agriculture sector to the platform.

The statement also said that the National Consumer Helpline records show that major grievances of consumers are related to the delivery of wrong, defective or damaged products, non-delivery or delayed delivery, no refunds as promised and deficiency in services promised. ''All these issues must be addressed effectively,'' it added.