scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
LATEST
Policy
The Farm Laws Repeal bill passed in Lok Sabha

Feedback

The Farm Laws Repeal bill passed in Lok Sabha

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was passed today without discussion after the Lok Sabha speaker took a voice vote.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 passed in the winter session The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 passed in the winter session

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was passed today in the Lok Sabha without any discussion. The bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws was listed for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session today. The Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla, took a voice note and the bill was passed.

 

Before the introduction of the bill, the opposition had demanded a discussion on it. But the same was refused by the government. 

 

(More details awaited)

TAGS:

Videos