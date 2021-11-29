The Farm Laws Repeal bill passed in Lok Sabha

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was passed today in the Lok Sabha without any discussion. The bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws was listed for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session today. The Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla, took a voice note and the bill was passed.

Before the introduction of the bill, the opposition had demanded a discussion on it. But the same was refused by the government.

(More details awaited)